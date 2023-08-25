Recovery
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for cats and dogs.
What is the right portion?
1 x 195g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, milk and milk derivatives, minerals, various sugars, yeasts. Highly digestible ingredients: poultry and pork by-products, caseinate, corn starch mixture.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 1500 IU, Vitamin D3: 190 IU, Iron (3b103): 12 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.6 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.5 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 10.1 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 37 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 12.7% - Fat content: 6.4% - Crude ash: 2.3% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Moisture: 73.0% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.68% - w6: 1.5% - Metabolisable Energy: 1183.0 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 107 - Moisture (max) 760 - Crude fat (min) 44 - Crude fibre (max) 27 - Crude ash (max) 25. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|g/day
|can/day
|g/day
|can/day
|2 kg
|95 g
|1/2
|155 g
|3/4
|4 kg
|160 g
|3/4
|260 g
|1 1/4
|5 kg
|189 g
|1
|308 g
|1 1/2
|6 kg
|217 g
|1
|353 g
|1 3/4
|8 kg
|269 g
|1 1/2
|438 g
|2 1/4
|10 kg
|318 g
|1 3/4
|517 g
|2 3/4
|15 kg
|431 g
|2 1/4
|701 g
|3 1/2
|20 kg
|534 g
|2 3/4
|870 g
|4 1/2
|25 kg
|632 g
|3 1/4
|1029 g
|5 1/4
|30 kg
|724 g
|3 3/4
|1179 g
|6
|35 kg
|813 g
|4 1/4
|1324 g
|6 3/4
|40 kg
|899 g
|4 1/2
|1463 g
|7 1/2
|45 kg
|982 g
|5
|1599 g
|8 1/4
|50 kg
|1062 g
|5 1/2
|1730 g
|8 3/4
|55 kg
|1141 g
|5 3/4
|1858 g
|9 1/2
|60 kg
|1218 g
|6 1/4
|1984 g
|10 1/4
|70 kg
|1367 g
|7
|2227 g
|11 1/2
|80 kg
|1511 g
|7 3/4
|2461 g
|12 1/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat weight (kg)
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|g/day
|can/day
|g/day
|can/day
|2 kg
|93 g
|1/2
|120 g
|1/2
|2,5 kg
|110 g
|1/2
|141 g
|3/4
|3 kg
|126 g
|3/4
|161 g
|3/4
|3,5 kg
|141 g
|3/4
|179 g
|1
|4 kg
|156 g
|3/4
|197 g
|1
|4,5 kg
|171 g
|1
|214 g
|1
|5 kg
|185 g
|1
|231 g
|1 1/4
|5,5 kg
|199 g
|1
|247 g
|1 1/4
|6 kg
|212 g
|1
|263 g
|1 1/4
|6,5 kg
|225 g
|1 1/4
|278 g
|1 1/2
|7 kg
|238 g
|1 1/4
|293 g
|1 1/2
|7,5 kg
|251 g
|1 1/4
|308 g
|1 1/2
|8 kg
|263 g
|1 1/4
|323 g
|1 3/4
|8,5 kg
|275 g
|1 1/2
|337 g
|1 3/4
|9 kg
|287 g
|1 1/2
|351 g
|1 3/4
|9,5 kg
|299 g
|1 1/2
|365 g
|1 3/4
|10 kg
|311 g
|1 1/2
|378 g
|2