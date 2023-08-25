PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is a dry kibble diet containing tailored nutrition to help support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal contains a purposely low phosphorus content – as well as a moderate amount of quality proteins – to help support kidney function for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated with an adapted energy content that helps to reduce the volume of your dog’s meals. The size, shape, and texture of this kibble is specially tailored to appeal to your dog’s appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food in two different textures: a loaf and thin slices in gravy. With this variety in textures, it’s easier for you to help stimulate and support your dog’s varying appetite. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.

Read more