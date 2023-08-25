Renal
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grammes
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|120
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|8
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|113
|1+2/8
|10
|176
|1+7/8
|155
|1+6/8
|134
|1+4/8
|15
|239
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|182
|2
|20
|297
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|226
|2+4/8
|25
|351
|3+7/8
|309
|3+3/8
|267
|2+7/8
|30
|402
|4+3/8
|354
|3+7/8
|306
|3+3/8
|35
|451
|5
|397
|4+3/8
|343
|3+6/8
|40
|499
|5+4/8
|439
|4+7/8
|379
|4+1/8
|45
|545
|6
|480
|5+2/8
|414
|4+4/8
|50
|590
|6+4/8
|519
|5+6/8
|448
|4+7/8
|55
|634
|7
|558
|6+1/8
|482
|5+2/8
|60
|676
|7+3/8
|595
|6+4/8
|514
|5+5/8
|65
|718
|7+7/8
|632
|6+7/8
|546
|6
|70
|759
|8+3/8
|668
|7+3/8
|577
|6+3/8
|80
|839
|9+2/8
|739
|8+1/8
|638
|7
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal is a dry kibble diet containing tailored nutrition to help support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal contains a purposely low phosphorus content – as well as a moderate amount of quality proteins – to help support kidney function for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated with an adapted energy content that helps to reduce the volume of your dog’s meals. The size, shape, and texture of this kibble is specially tailored to appeal to your dog’s appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food in two different textures: a loaf and thin slices in gravy. With this variety in textures, it’s easier for you to help stimulate and support your dog’s varying appetite. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.