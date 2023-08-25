PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is a wet food diet tailored to help support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf contains a moderate amount of very high-quality proteins and a low phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Thanks to its adapted energy content, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf helps to reduce the volume of each meal to support your dog in cases of a reduced appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is formulated with a specific aromatic profile to help stimulate your dog’s appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as dry food. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.

