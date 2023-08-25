Renal
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 200g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|126
|3/4
|111
|2/4
|96
|2/4
|4
|213
|1
|187
|1
|162
|3/4
|6
|288
|1+2/4
|254
|1+1/4
|219
|1
|8
|358
|1+3/4
|315
|1+2/4
|272
|1+1/4
|10
|423
|2
|372
|1+3/4
|321
|1+2/4
|15
|573
|2+3/4
|504
|2+2/4
|436
|2+1/4
|20
|711
|3+2/4
|626
|3+1/4
|541
|2+3/4
|25
|841
|4+1/4
|740
|3+3/4
|639
|3+1/4
|30
|964
|4+3/4
|848
|4+1/4
|733
|3+3/4
|35
|1082
|5+2/4
|952
|4+3/4
|823
|4
|40
|1196
|6
|1053
|5+1/4
|909
|4+2/4
|45
|1307
|6+2/4
|1150
|5+3/4
|993
|5
|50
|1414
|7
|1244
|6+1/4
|1075
|5+2/4
|55
|1519
|7+2/4
|1337
|6+3/4
|1154
|5+3/4
|60
|1621
|8
|1427
|7+1/4
|1232
|6+1/4
|70
|1820
|9
|1602
|8
|1383
|7
|80
|2012
|10
|1770
|8+3/4
|1529
|7+3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is a wet food diet tailored to help support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf contains a moderate amount of very high-quality proteins and a low phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Thanks to its adapted energy content, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf helps to reduce the volume of each meal to support your dog in cases of a reduced appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is formulated with a specific aromatic profile to help stimulate your dog’s appetite. ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as dry food. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.