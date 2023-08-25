Satiety Weight Management
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
Composition: Vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten*, tapioca, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, glucosamine, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 137 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 17.0% - metabolisable energy: 2668.0kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 75 - Crude fibre (max) 180 - Crude ash (max) 64. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Start
|After 4 weeks
|Maintenance
|10 kg
|148 g
|126 g
|139 g
|20 kg
|248 g
|213 g
|234 g
|30 kg
|336 g
|288 g
|317 g
|40 kg
|417 g
|358 g
|393 g
|50 kg
|493 g
|423 g
|465 g