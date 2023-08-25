SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Wet Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 195g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION

Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025