Sensitivity Control
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA & DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Composition: tapioca, dehydrated duck protein, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed poultry proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated duck protein , hydrolysed poultry proteins. Carbohydrate source: tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 21.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 8.0% - Crude fibres: 4.5%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 17.6 g - EPA/DHA: 3.5 g - Omega 3: 7.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 190 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 70 - Crude fibre (max) 55 - Crude ash (max) 88. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5
|126 g
|111 g
|96 g
|10
|212 g
|187 g
|161 g
|20
|357 g
|314 g
|271 g
|30
|484 g
|426 g
|368 g
|40
|601 g
|529 g
|456 g