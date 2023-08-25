Skin Care Small Dog
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Dermal care
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
Dental health
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Composition: maize, wheat gluten*, rice, tapioca, animal fats, maize gluten, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, soya oil, fish oil, flax seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 72 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 70 mg, E6 (Zinc): 151 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 34.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 67. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|53 g
|47 g
|41 g
|4 kg
|90 g
|79 g
|68 g
|6 kg
|122 g
|107 g
|93 g
|8 kg
|151 g
|133 g
|115 g
|10 kg
|179 g
|157 g
|136 g