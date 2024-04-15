When it comes to thinking about how often you should exercise your dog, there are a number of factors to consider. Dogs are playful animals and enjoy spending time outdoors with opportunities to walk, explore, run, and even swim. Regular exercise ensures your dog keeps fit, stays active and feels happy.

The age and health of your dog are important considerations when it comes to the correct frequency of exercise. Younger dogs and larger breeds may thrive on the stimulation of more than twice a day – whereas some older dogs or smaller breeds may be content with getting outside for a stroll in the morning and the evening.

You may think of puppies as endless balls of energy but too much exercise can be justas harmful as too little. Their needs will also change as they grow as puppies. In veryyoungpuppies,aimforshortwalks and several play sessions throughoutthe day.By six to eight months, your puppy will be able to take longer walks. The key is to build yourpuppy up toward longer exercise sessions so be sure to take lots of breaks (and maketimefornaps!).

Your daily routine will play a large part in how many times a day you’re able to take your adult dog out for a walk. Throwing a ball around the garden as additional exercise can provide great entertainment, both for them and for you. In general, making sure that the activity you provide is regular and enjoyable is the key to keeping your pet happy and healthy.