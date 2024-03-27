Healthy Start: Puppy & Kitten Recruitment Programme

Access: • Participants younger than 18 years old require approval from their parent(s) for participation in the promotion • Excluded from participation are staff and relatives of Royal Canin SA as well as cohabiting partners or family of the aforementioned associates. As well as any participants/suppliers in respect of the particular promotion (including advertising agencies, advertisers, sponsors or producers) • Discount Coupons are available to all new Pet Owners (with the exception of those listed above) of puppies and kittens (12 months or younger for Large breeds and smaller, or 24 months for Giant breeds), and can be accessed by registering with Royal Canin SA online at www.royalcanin.com/za/the-best-start • Provided that the registration process has been completed, discount coupons will be sent to the mobile number and email address supplied Personal Information: • By registering with Royal Canin SA you are opting-in to receiving sms and email communications (the distribution methods used for discount coupons). You may choose to opt-out at any time, by clicking on the opt-out options on these communications, or advising of such intention to our Customer Care Team in writing • If opt-in consent is not supplied, discount coupons and other relevant communications may not be sent • The pet owner is obliged to provide accurate, current and complete information when participating in the promotion • The pet owner consents to the processing of personal data in connection with participation in the promotion. Royal Canin SA may add the personal information to its database, which is confidential and will be treated in accordance with data protection policies Discount Coupon Use: • One reigstration per pet family/household applies • Proof of identity will be requested along with your unique coupon code upon redemption in order for the outlet to validate ownership of the coupon • Royal Canin SA does not accept any liability for delayed discount coupons – please allow 24 hours for delivery. Please note that mobile numbers included on universal DNC (Do Not Contact) lists will not receive sms communications from Royal Canin SA • Discount coupons are valid for 2 months only (from the date of issue) Limitations: • The first discount coupon offer is only applicable to ROYAL CANIN® Puppy and Kitten products, including Veterinary/Prescription Diets. Provided that the first coupon is redeemed, a second coupon will be offered 1 month prior to the pets becoming an adult, entitling the holder to R100 their adult food purchase. This second discount coupon offer is only applicable to ROYAL CANIN® Adult products, including Veterinary/Prescription Diets. • Vouchers may be redeemed at any participating Veterinary Clinic, Pet Shop or Vet Shop. To find a participating outlet in your area please visit https://www.royalcanin.com/za/the-best-start/participating-stores-and-clinics or contact our Customer Care team on 0860 630 063 • A minimum spend of R150 is required in order to redeem the benefit of the first discount coupon. In other words, a transaction value of R350 is necessary in order to receive R100 off. No minimum spend requirement applies to any additional coupons thereafter. • Coupon value is limited to a maximum of R200. Transactions in excess of this amount will be for the pet owners account. Any monies not spent or left over will be forfeited, and cannot be banked for later transactions or exchanged for cash • Discount coupons are not transferable, exchangeable or payable in cash or other products or services • Delivery fees may be charged for orders placed online via partner stores, and are subject to change • Royal Canin SA and their partners reserve the right to refuse fulfilment of a coupon if it is believed to have been acquired in any way illegitimately, or its intended use is considered fraudulent or in any way in contravention of the terms and conditions General: • Royal Canin is entitled to, at its discretion and without notice, change or modify these terms and conditions specific to the promotion for the duration of the campaign period • For additional information, please contact Royal Canin SA Customer Care on 0860 630 063 • E&OE