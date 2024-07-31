Give them a healthy start!

Sign up now to receive your R300 discount coupon!

We'll send you an instant coupon to redeem online or in-store. It's that easy.
Register now

Find a participating outlet

All participating stores and clinics have been listed by region for your convenience.
Click here
White kitten at the vet

Understanding your kitten's health

It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behaviour, so you can quickly recognise the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.
Kitten health
sleeping Jack Russell puppy

The first days in a new home

Your puppy's first few days and weeks in their new home are key in building a strong relationship with your pet. Make sure your puppy settles in, introduce them to family and friends calmly, and establish a routine to ensure as little disruption as possible for your new arrival.
First days and weeks
Canine Health Nutrition Puppy & Feline Health Nutrition Kitten

Tailored for every health need

The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. However, these health needs are often characteristic of their size, breed or lifestyle. Discover how our nutrition ranges can help every pet enjoy its best health possible.
View the range

Learn more about your special pet

Adult cat sitting down drinking from a white bowl.

Kitten nutrition explained

Puppy Jack Russell sitting outside in grass by a large silver bowl.

Puppy nutrition explained

Kitten cat standing on a wooden windowsill.

Preparing your home for your new kitten

Puppy Labrador Retriever lying down on a wooden floor and chewing a ball.

Preparing your home for your new puppy