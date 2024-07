Field Spaniël

These natural retrievers with a very good nose pull out all the stops, even on difficult terrain, making the most of their intelligence and versatility.

Field Spaniels love wide open spaces, so urban life is not for them, but they are wonderful companions in the countryside. They are also ideal hunting dogs, with great flushing and retrieving skills.

Bron: Belangrijkste feiten en kenmerken afkomstig van Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)