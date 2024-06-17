Russisch-Europese Laika
This was the last of the three Laika breeds to be recognised. It’s also the smallest, although it is prized by hunters as a versatile breed, especially on the trail of the many bears and wolves in its native Siberia.
About the Russian-European Laika
Russian-European Laika are medium-sized, clean-cut, robust dogs with solid bones and well-developed muscles. Since the 1940's they have been overwhelmingly bred for hunting, with complementary qualities to the other two Laika breeds.
They will not be happy with a sedentary life, requiring lots of daily exercise to use up their incredible energy. As such, this breed is best sited to active owners who spend plenty of time outdoors.
Bron: Belangrijkste feiten en kenmerken afkomstig van Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Raskenmerken
Land: Rusland
Groottecategorie: Middelgroot
Gemiddelde levensverwachting: 10–12 jaar
Waarschuwing / Onafhankelijk / Weerbaar / Stabiel karakter
Belangrijkste feiten
Heeft veel beweging nodig
Vereist minimale vachtverzorging
Vereist minimale vachtverzorging
Gezondheid gedurende het leven
Krijg advies en informatie over wat de beste zorg is voor uw hond in elke fase van het leven.
Een gezonde start van het leven
De puppyfase is een tijd van enorme lichamelijke en gedragsverandering en daarom een doorlopend leerproces voor nieuwe eigenaren. Ontdek hoe u uw puppy de beste start kunt geven, zodat hij zich ontwikkelt tot een sterke, gezonde hond.
Deze pagina delen