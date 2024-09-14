American Wirehair
American Wirehairs have made a name for themselves as popular family pets thanks to their relaxed, happy nature.
About the American Wirehair
American Wirehairs are known to be very tolerant of children. They are calm, but can also be playful even into old age. In general, they are intelligent cats and quite interested in everything around them.
Many American Wirehairs retain their hunting instinct with any insects that should venture into the house. They enjoy the company of their people, but retain their independence. Many are lap cats, while some prefer just to be nearby.Fonte: factos e características fundamentais obtidos do World Cat Congress (WCC)
Especificidades da raça
País: Estados Unidos
Pelagem: Pelagem curta
Categoria de porte: Médio
Esperança média de vida: 15-16 anos
Calmo / Sociável / Sossegado / Afetuoso / Brincalhão / Inteligente / Independente
Informações chave
Precisa de limpeza moderada
Mais vocacionado para a vida doméstica
Paciente com crianças e outros animais
