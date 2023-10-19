RENAL

Alimento seco para gatos

Dry coadjuvant diet for adult cats

4kg

10.1kg

Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.

5A. RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.

5B. ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

5C. AROMATIC CHOICE

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.

4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.

4D. Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.

2A. An impaired kidney function prevents cats from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.

2B. Cats with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.

2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.

At Royal Canin, we believe that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and well-being of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in order to address specific pet conditions. Ask for and follow your veterinarian's nutritional recommendation.

