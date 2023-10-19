RENAL
Alimento seco para gatos
Dry coadjuvant diet for adult cats
Formatos disponíveis
4kg
10.1kg
DISPONIBILIDADE
Este produto é uma fórmula exclusivamente veterinária. Consulte o seu médico veterinário para saber se é indicado para o seu animal de estimação.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired kidney function prevents cats from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
SENSITIVITIES
2B. Cats with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
MIX FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
RANGE TEXT
At Royal Canin, we believe that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and well-being of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in order to address specific pet conditions. Ask for and follow your veterinarian's nutritional recommendation.