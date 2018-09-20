Your cat’s physiology makes them especially sensitive to certain chemicals and compounds. Because they can’t always detoxify these properly, even small amounts can lead to illness or, in severe cases, fatalities. Being aware of toxic food for cats helps you protect them from harm and avoid unnecessary distress. This isn’t a complete list of toxic foods for cats, so always keep unfamiliar items out of reach and never offer anything beyond their regular diet unless your veterinarian has approved it.

Medicines and chemicals that are toxic for your cat

Your cat will react badly to specific compounds present in household products, including paracetamol, aspirin and ibuprofen. Phenolic disinfectants – like those commonly used to clean toilets – and solvents like mineral spirit are also harmful. Permethrin, present in some insecticides, and ethylene glycol (anti-freeze) are similarly toxic to cats. Make sure that you keep all these products away from your cat and in a place they can’t easily get to.

Plants that are toxic for your cat

Many times, your cat will avoid eating anything that could cause it to become ill; cats are very sensitive to bitter flavours, and most substances that are toxic to them taste bitter. However, lily and other plant toxicities are seen commonly in cats.

It’s a good idea to avoid growing certain plants in your garden or having them in your home that are toxic to cats, just in case. These include:

• Mistletoe, holly, ivy and poinsettia

• Cyclamen, wisteria and rhododendron

• Sweet peas, love apple and lilies