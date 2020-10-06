Why is my cat losing weight?

Your cat’s weight will naturally change from kitten to adult, affected by factors as varied as its sex, breed, age, lifestyle and diet. But if you notice a sudden drop in your cat’s weight, it’s important to consult a veterinarian as it can be an indicator of a more serious, underlying issue. Weight loss can occur with a normal appetite, or the appetite may be increased or decreased.



Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in cats

If your cat is suffering from discomfort, pain or irritation in its digestive system, it can lead to a loss of appetite and eventual weight loss as the cat doesn’t want to eat. Gastrointestinal disorders can include inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), imbalances of flora in the gut, food allergies or problems with how the small intestine is functioning. You may also notice your cat’s coat and skin are of a poorer quality than normal.



Systemic Illness

Cats with systemic disease, such as chronic kidney disease, hyperthyroidism or diabetes, may show signs of weight loss. Depending on what illness is causing the weight loss, your cat may not have a change in appetite. It’s important to see your veterinarian to rule out illnesses like these that may cause weight loss.



Cats and liver disease

Cats don’t often show any clinical signs of liver disease until it is well advanced; however, weight loss is an early sign along with lethargy, vomiting and refusal to eat.