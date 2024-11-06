Skin and food sensitivities in cats
Visible differences in your cat’s skin
Head scratching, hair loss as well as food sensitivities or environmental allergies can leave your cat uncomfortable. Problems causing itchiness and hair loss, including adverse reactions to food or environmental allergies can leave your cat uncomfortable.
All you want is to help soothe their skin. That’s why your veterinarian might recommend a hydrolyzed protein or novel protein cat food.
Transitioning your pet to a new food
We recommend at least a seven-day transition when starting a new diet.
Dogs and especially cats may reject a new food if it is not introduced slowly by transitioning over a period of 7 – 10 days. To effectively transition your cat to a new formula, we suggest slowly mixing the new food in with the existing food in gradually increasing amounts.
Health advice for your cat
