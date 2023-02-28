Discover our Kitten Growth Program

Socialisation Phase

As they become more independent, kittens will be learning and exploring as they begin to develop social skills! With all these changes, milk alone no longer provides enough energy and nutrients so your kitten will need to transition slowly to solid food.kibble andare designed to be your kitten’s first solid food, are energy-dense and highly digestible to help support this transition, and have adapted textures that make these foods easy for young kittens to eat.

From the eighth week, your kitten will start running and climbing. It’s a vital period to build their most impressive skill —balance! For this, they need food that supports their vision, as well as cognitive and muscle development. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat contains a balance of nutrients for the growth and development of bones and muscle and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids including DHA to help support your kitten’s sensory development.



Remember, even if your kitten no longer fits in the palm of your hand, they’re still a kitten and their digestive system is still progressively maturing.is formulated be highly digestible and includes prebiotics to help support your kitten’s developing digestive system and microbiome.