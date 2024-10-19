Harmonious growth

For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is the closest possible to the mother’s milk, with high energy and protein levels.



Digestive safety

Babycat milk contains carefully selected, highly digestible proteins and has a lactose content very similar to maternal milk. It is particularly suited to the kitten’s digestive system because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough amylase to digest starch). The addition of Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) helps maintain a healthy balance of digestive flora.



Easy to prepare

Thanks to its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula.



DHA enriched

The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps develop cognitive function. Babycat milk is enriched with DHA. -