Babycat Milk - Milk Replacer for Kittens
- Steady growth
- Promotes Healthy Digestion
- Easy Preparation
- Promotes Cognitive Function
- 100% Complete and Balanced Nutrition
- 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
Benefits
Harmonious growth
For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is the closest possible to the mother’s milk, with high energy and protein levels.
Digestive safety
Babycat milk contains carefully selected, highly digestible proteins and has a lactose content very similar to maternal milk. It is particularly suited to the kitten’s digestive system because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough amylase to digest starch). The addition of Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) helps maintain a healthy balance of digestive flora.
Easy to prepare
Thanks to its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula.
DHA enriched
The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps develop cognitive function. Babycat milk is enriched with DHA. -
Milk proteins, animal fats, whey protein, soya oil, copra oil, fish oil (source of DHA), minerals, fructooligosaccharides, flavour.
This diet contains 5135 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram.
|Age
|Number of meals/kitten/day
|Reconstituted milk/kitten/meal
|Milk powder (in measuring spoon)
|Min
|Max
|Min
|Max
|Week 1
|7 meals
|2 ml
|4 ml
|1/10
|2/10
|Week 2
|7 meals
|5 ml
|10 ml
|3/10
|5/10
|Week 3
|5 meals
|10 ml
|15 ml
|5/10
|8/10
|Week 4
|5 meals
|10 ml
|15 ml
|8/10
|5/10
|Crude Protein (min.)
|31.0%
|Crude Fat(min.)
|37.0%
|Crude Fibre (max.)
|0.5%
|Moisture (max.)
|5.0%
|Omega 6 (min.)
|2.40%
|Omega 3 (min.)
|0.20%
|AEP+ADH (min.)
|0.15%