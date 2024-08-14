Professional Feline Indoor Dry Cat Food
Indoor cats spend more time sleeping, eating and grooming rather than exercising which can result in slower digestion, soft, smelly stools and weight gain. Also, increased grooming can lead to more hairballs. ROYAL CANIN® PRO INDOOR ADULT addresses these issues. Formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of indoor cats from 1 to 10 years old.
Benefits
Odour Reduction
Improved digestibility of the food in your cat's gastrointestinal tract may contribute to smaller and less foul smelling feces. Strong stool odour caused by smelly hydrogen sulphide can be a problem when cats live exclusively indoors. Highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) like wheat gluten (99% digestible) and dried egg powder, fibre from beet pulp, prebiotics like FOS (fructooligosaccharides), and water-absorbing ingredients like zeolite work to ease digestion and reduce stool odour.
Dental Health
Specific nutrients can help to trap calcium in the mouth, not allowing it to attach to the teeth and contribute to the formation of tartar. Plaque and tartar build-up can lead to not-so-fresh breath. PRO Indoor kibbles are specially engineered in shape, size, texture and density to stimulate a brushing action on the indoor adult cat's teeth. Sodium tripolyphosphate traps minerals that contribute to the formation of plaque and tartar. Green tea polyphenols also contribute to better oral hygiene.
Manages Hairballs
A combination of different types of fibers that encourages intestinal transit and helps to facilitate the elimination of the hair your cat swallows every day. Indoor cats spend 3 to 4 hours a day grooming and tend to shed more than other cats. Fibre from peas and dried beet pulp work with lubricating anchovy oil to move the hair that the indoor adult cat swallows through her digestive system, thereby minimizing hairballs.
Chicken meal, brown rice, rice, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, chicken, natural chicken flavor, pea fiber, rice flour, rice hulls, wheat gluten, dried beet pulp (sugar removed), soya oil, sodium silico aluminate, dried brewers yeast, fructo-oligosaccharides, anchovy oil (source of EPA/DHA), calcium sulfate, salt, potassium chloride, dried egg product, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, Vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement (vitamin B2), D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium tripolyphosphate, tea (green tea extract), Trace Minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], L-Carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with natural mixed tocopherols (source of vitamin E) and citric acid.
This diet contains 3703 kilocalories per kilogram or 325 kilocalories per cup ME (metabolizable energy) on an as fed basis (calculated).
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (22 g)
|3/8 cup (29 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|5/8 cup (59 g)
|7/8 cup (73 g)
|10 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|7/8 cup (73 g)
|1 cup (92 g)
|12 lb (5 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|1 1/4 cups (110 g)
|14 lb (6 kg)
|7/8 cup (77 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
|1 1/2 cups (129 g)
|16 lb (7 kg)
|1 cup (88 g)
|1 3/8 cups (118 g)
|1 5/8 cups (147 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (99 g)
|1 1/2 cups (132 g)
|1 7/8 cups (165 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (110 g)
|1 5/8 cups (147 g)
|2 1/8 cups (184 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (121 g)
|1 7/8 cups (162 g)
|2 1/4 cups (202 g)
|1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 88 grams
|Crude Protein (min)
|27.0%
|Crude Fat (min)
|11.5%
|Crude Fiber (max)
|6.2%
|Moisture (max)
|8.0%
|L-carnitine* (min)
|50 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.