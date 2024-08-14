Professional Feline Indoor Dry Cat Food

Odour Reduction

Improved digestibility of the food in your cat's gastrointestinal tract may contribute to smaller and less foul smelling feces. Strong stool odour caused by smelly hydrogen sulphide can be a problem when cats live exclusively indoors. Highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) like wheat gluten (99% digestible) and dried egg powder, fibre from beet pulp, prebiotics like FOS (fructooligosaccharides), and water-absorbing ingredients like zeolite work to ease digestion and reduce stool odour.





Dental Health

Specific nutrients can help to trap calcium in the mouth, not allowing it to attach to the teeth and contribute to the formation of tartar. Plaque and tartar build-up can lead to not-so-fresh breath. PRO Indoor kibbles are specially engineered in shape, size, texture and density to stimulate a brushing action on the indoor adult cat's teeth. Sodium tripolyphosphate traps minerals that contribute to the formation of plaque and tartar. Green tea polyphenols also contribute to better oral hygiene.





Manages Hairballs

A combination of different types of fibers that encourages intestinal transit and helps to facilitate the elimination of the hair your cat swallows every day. Indoor cats spend 3 to 4 hours a day grooming and tend to shed more than other cats. Fibre from peas and dried beet pulp work with lubricating anchovy oil to move the hair that the indoor adult cat swallows through her digestive system, thereby minimizing hairballs.