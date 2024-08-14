Professional Feline Persian Adult Dry Cat Food

SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW

“Almond 11”, an almond-shaped kibble specially designed to make it easier for the Persian cat to grasp with the underside of the tongue.



SPECIAL LONG HAIR

A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. PERSIAN Adult contains nutrients which help support the skin’s role as a “barrier” and maintain skin and coat health. Formula enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and Omega 6 fatty acids.



HAIRBALL REDUCTION

Due to the length and density of their coat, Persian cats routinely swallow a large quantity of hair during grooming. PERSIAN Adult contains fibers which help stimulate intestinal transit and naturally limit hairball formation.



DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps support digestive health, taking into account the Persian’s digestive sensitivity, with highly digestible proteins (LIPs*), prebiotics and fibers to help support a balance in the intestinal flora.

*Low indigestible protein