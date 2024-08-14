Professional Feline Persian Adult Dry Cat Food
ROYAL CANIN® PRO PERSIAN ADULT contains a complex of fatty acids, amino acids and vitamins to support a healthy coat and also helps limit hairball formation thanks to a combination of exclusive fibres. For Persian cats over 12 months to 12 years of age.
Benefits
SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
“Almond 11”, an almond-shaped kibble specially designed to make it easier for the Persian cat to grasp with the underside of the tongue.
SPECIAL LONG HAIR
A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. PERSIAN Adult contains nutrients which help support the skin’s role as a “barrier” and maintain skin and coat health. Formula enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and Omega 6 fatty acids.
HAIRBALL REDUCTION
Due to the length and density of their coat, Persian cats routinely swallow a large quantity of hair during grooming. PERSIAN Adult contains fibers which help stimulate intestinal transit and naturally limit hairball formation.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps support digestive health, taking into account the Persian’s digestive sensitivity, with highly digestible proteins (LIPs*), prebiotics and fibers to help support a balance in the intestinal flora.
*Low indigestible protein
Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, corn, wheat gluten, rice hulls, natural flavors, chicory, powdered cellulose, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DLalpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), inositol, niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, borage oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
This diet contains 3970 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 405 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|1/4 cup (31 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (49 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|11.0 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (59 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|5/8 cup (67 g)
|3/4 cup (81 g)
|1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 102 grams
|Crude Protein (min)
|28.0%
|Crude Fat (min)
|20.0%
|Crude Fiber (max)
|6.0%
|Moisture (max)
|8.0%
|Omega-6 fatty acids* (min)
|2.7%
|Omega-3 fatty acids* (min)
|0.49%.
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.