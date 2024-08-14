Professional Kitten Dry Cat Food
Benefits
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During growth, the kitten’s digestive system remains quite fragile as it continues to develop. An exclusive combination of nutrients, including highly digestible proteins, an adapted fibre content, including psyllium, and prebiotics (FOS and MOS*), help support the young kitten’s digestive health, promote optimal stool quality and a unique fibre blend help support a beneficial colonic bacteria population.
NATURAL DEFENSES
Growth is a critical phase in a kitten’s life: it is a time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. The exclusive complex of antioxidants (vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine) and prebiotics (MOS*) in Royal Canin Professional KITTEN helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.
HEALTHY GROWTH
The balanced content of highly digestible proteins, vitamins, and minerals in Royal Canin Professional KITTEN helps support the development of the kitten’s bones and muscles.
*Mannonoligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides
Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn, egg product, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, grain distillers dried yeast, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, salt, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, L-lysine, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals (zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
This diet contains 3858 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 370 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
|Kitten Age / Weight
|Kibble plus one 3 oz can (85 g)
|1 month / 0.8-1.3 lb (0.35-0.6 kg)
|1/8 cup (10 g)
|2 months / 1.8-2.6 lb (0.8-1.2 kg)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|3 months / 3.1-4.6 lb (1.4-2.1 kg)
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|4 months / 4.0-6.2 lb (1.8-2.8 kg)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|6 months / 5.3-8.6 lb (2.4-3.9 kg)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|9 months / 6.4-10.6 lb (2.9-4.8 kg)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|12 months / 6.6-11 lb (3-5 kg)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 96 grams
|Crude Protein (min)
|34.0%
|Crude Fat (min)
|16.0%
|Crude Fiber (max)
|4.0%
|Moisture (max)
|8.0%
|Taurine (min)
|0.21%
|Vitamin E (min)
|500 IU/kg
|Ascorbic Acid* (min)
|200 mg/kg
|Lutein* (min)
|5 mg/kg
*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.