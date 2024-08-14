Professional Kitten Dry Cat Food

Kittens grow in two unique phases. In the 2nd phase (4 to 12 months) the kitten’s growth slows down. Her digestive and immune systems continue to develop but remain fragile, her bone structure strengthens gradually and her final set of teeth appear. Precise nutrition that is vital to ensure she is getting the proper support during this critical growth phase. ROYAL CANIN® PRO KITTEN is formulated to support the unique nutritional needs of kittens up to 12 months old.

Benefits

DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During growth, the kitten’s digestive system remains quite fragile as it continues to develop. An exclusive combination of nutrients, including highly digestible proteins, an adapted fibre content, including psyllium, and prebiotics (FOS and MOS*), help support the young kitten’s digestive health, promote optimal stool quality and a unique fibre blend help support a beneficial colonic bacteria population.

NATURAL DEFENSES
Growth is a critical phase in a kitten’s life: it is a time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. The exclusive complex of antioxidants (vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine) and prebiotics (MOS*) in Royal Canin Professional KITTEN helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.

HEALTHY GROWTH
The balanced content of highly digestible proteins, vitamins, and minerals in Royal Canin Professional KITTEN helps support the development of the kitten’s bones and muscles.

*Mannonoligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides

