Professional Kitten Dry Cat Food

Kittens grow in two unique phases. In the 2nd phase (4 to 12 months) the kitten’s growth slows down. Her digestive and immune systems continue to develop but remain fragile, her bone structure strengthens gradually and her final set of teeth appear. Precise nutrition that is vital to ensure she is getting the proper support during this critical growth phase. ROYAL CANIN® PRO KITTEN is formulated to support the unique nutritional needs of kittens up to 12 months old.