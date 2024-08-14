Professional Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Pro mother and babycat cat food

Kittens grow in two unique phases. In the 1st phase (weaning to 4 months) the babycat’s immune system is fragile as the immunity obtained through the mother’s milk begins to fade. The transition from milk to solid food is a delicate time and can create digestive issues for the babycat. Proper nutrition is essential in helping babycats get off to a healthy start. ROYAL CANIN® PRO MOTHER & BABYCAT is formulated to nutritionally support queens during gestation and lactation and 1st age kittens from 1 to 4 months old.

Benefits

NATURAL DEFENSES
Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the immunity transmitted by the mother decreases gradually while the babycat’s own natural defenses are not yet fully developed. Professional MOTHER & Babycat helps support the development of the babycat’s natural defenses with prebiotics (MOS*) and a complex of antioxidants including vitamin C & E, lutein, and taurine. 

*Mannanoligosaccharides

DIGESTIVE HEALTH
The babycat’s digestive system is quite immature as it develops gradually over several weeks. It is therefore essential to support digestive health during this key growth phase. Royal Canin Professional MOTHER & Babycat contributes to promoting digestive health with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics (FOS* and MOS*). 

*Fructooligosaccharides and Mannanoligosaccharides

SPECIAL EASY WEANING
Weaning is the transition from milk (mother’s milk or milk replacer) to solid food. This can be a particularly difficult time on the babycat. A highly palatable, tiny kibble, with a texture adapted to the 1st phase kitten’s jaw and milk teeth, helps facilitate grasping and chewing of the kibble to help stimulate the babycat’s appetite. The kibble can be re-hydrated to ease the transition from milk to solid food.

 

