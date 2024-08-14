Professional Queen Dry Cat Food

GESTATION & LACTATION SUPPORT

A unique nutritional profile (adapted energy content, beta-carotene, and essential fatty acids) to meet the specific needs of reproductive Queens from the 1st day of heat, during gestation until the end of lactation.

HIGHLY PALATABLE

An adapted formula to help stimulate the Queen’s food intake from the first day of heat to the end of lactation.

NATURAL DEFENSES

A patented complex of synergistic antioxidants (vitamins C & E, lutein, and taurine) reinforces the Queen’s immune defenses, while mannonoligosaccharides (prebiotic) stimulate the production of antibodies in the intestinal mucus.