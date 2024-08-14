Professional Queen Dry Cat Food
- Helps maintain digestive health
- Appeals to Queen’s appetite to encourage eating
- Supports transition from mother’s milk to solid food
- Supports immune system health
- 100% Complete and Balanced Nutrition
Benefits
A unique nutritional profile (adapted energy content, beta-carotene, and essential fatty acids) to meet the specific needs of reproductive Queens from the 1st day of heat, during gestation until the end of lactation.
HIGHLY PALATABLE
An adapted formula to help stimulate the Queen’s food intake from the first day of heat to the end of lactation.
NATURAL DEFENSES
A patented complex of synergistic antioxidants (vitamins C & E, lutein, and taurine) reinforces the Queen’s immune defenses, while mannonoligosaccharides (prebiotic) stimulate the production of antibodies in the intestinal mucus.
Chicken by product meal, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn, brewers rice, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, grain distillers dried yeast, vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, egg product, fructooligosaccharides, salt, taurine, monocalcium phosphate, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, DL-methionine, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2 polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate] , L carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
This diet contains 4017 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 448 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
|Queen Weight
|Gestating
|Lactating
|Recommended Formula
|Kibble plus one 3 oz can (85 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4-5/8 cup (34-63 g)
|Ad Libitum
|Babycat Instinctive
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8-3/4 cup (46-82 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2-7/8 cup (57-99 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|5/8-1 cup (68-116 g)
|Crude Protein (min)
|32.0%
|Crude Fat (min)
|21.0%
|Crude Fiber (max)
|7.0%
|Moisture (max)
|8.0%