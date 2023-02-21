Adult Instinctive Thin Slices In Gravy Pouch Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
Sizes available
12 x 85g
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
ADULT INSTINCTIVE features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long-term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
MINERAL BALANCE
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain ideal weight.