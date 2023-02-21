Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for senior cats over 12 years old
Sizes available
1 x undefined
24 x 85g
JOINT HEALTH
Helps maintain healthy joints with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
AGING 12+ features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
BALANCED NUTRIENTS
AGING 12+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorus content to help support healthy aging.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken, chicken liver, wheat flour, gelatin, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, natural flavors, fish oil, modified corn starch, calcium sulfate, guar gum, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, carrageenan, glucosamine hydrochloride, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate.
Crude Protein (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 160 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 18 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 834 kcal ME/kg; 71 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION AGING 12+ thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.