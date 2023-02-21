Appetite Control Care loaf in sauce

APPETITE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.