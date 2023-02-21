Appetite Control Care loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 145g
DOES YOUR CAT OFTEN BEG FOR FOOD BETWEEN MEALS?
When cats beg for food and have easy access to it, they have a tendency to gain weight, which can negatively impact their health. Nutrition can play a role in helping reduce the feeling of hunger and maintaining a healthy weight.
PRECISELY BALANCED NUTRITION
Formula crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content that helps your cat stay fit.
PROVEN RESULTS
83% of owners would recommend* the ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study.
APPETITE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
1. Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3. Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cans
|grams
|cans
|grams
|8.8
|4
1 1/2
220
2
275
|11
|5
|1 3/4
|255
|2 1/4
|320
|13
|6
|2
|290
|2 1/2
|365