Dental Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help reduce the formation of dental plaque.
Sizes available
1.37kg
2.73kg
6.36kg
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO FORM TARTAR?
Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat’s overall health. Some cats are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences.
TOOTH BRUSHING EFFECT
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specific texture that polishes your cat’s teeth as she chews. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar build-up during each meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your cat’s overall health.
PROVEN RESULTS
The exclusive daily use of DENTAL CARE is effective after 7 days with up to 41%* reduction in the formation of dental plaque. *Average reduction obtained with DENTAL CARE kibble size, shape and texture compared to the same recipe with a standard kibble size, shape and texture.
DENTAL CARE PROGRAM
1. It’s recommended to brush your cat’s teeth daily or at least 3 days a week. 2. Use a suitably sized soft toothbrush. 3. Schedule an oral health check-up with your veterinarian at least once a year. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|8.8
|4
|
1/2
|45
|
5/8
|56
|11
|5
|5/8
|52
|3/4
|66
|13
|6
|5/8
|60
|7/8
|75