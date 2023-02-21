Digestive Care Thin Slices In Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Helps support healthy digestion in adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 145g
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM?
A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days, when fed ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study
DIGESTIVE CARE
Helps support healthy digestion in adult cats
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, salmon meal, wheat flour, pork plasma, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, glycine, gelatin, wheat gluten, natural flavors, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, calcium sulfate, taurine, choline chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)7.2%, Crude Fat (min.)1.6%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.5%, Moisture (max.)82.5%.
This diet contains 789 kcal ME/kg; 114 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline DIGESTIVE CARE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.