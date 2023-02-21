Hair & Skin Care Chunks in Gravy Pouch Cat Food

Hair & Skin Care Chunks in Gravy Pouch Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

85g x 1

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION