Hair & Skin Care Chunks in Gravy Pouch Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
85g x 1
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, salmon meal, pork liver, pork plasma, wheat flour, pork digest, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, hydrolyzed chicken liver, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, brewers rice flour, glycine, calcium sulfate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, natural flavors, choline chloride, carrageenan, taurine, vitamins[niacin supplement, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), D-calcium pantothenate, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], magnesium oxide, sodium carbonate, yeast extract, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)10.0%, Crude Fat (min.)2.2%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.9%, Moisture (max.)79.5%.
This diet contains 885 kcal ME/kg; 75 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline HAIR & SKIN CARE chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.