Intense Beauty Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your cat has it all: a shiny coat, sleek physique, and charming personality. But beauty starts within, and the right diet can make all the difference in your catâ€™s healthâ€”inside and out. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is complete and balanced nutrition to support your adult catâ€™s natural beauty. This exclusive soft cat food is formulated with nutrients including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support your catâ€™s soft and shiny coat. This formula helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a precise balance of vitamins and minerals supports optimal health and wellness to help keep your cat beautiful on the inside and out. Try pairing with Royal Canin Hair & Skin Care dry cat food for a meal your cat will love.

Read more