Hair & Skin Care Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 145g
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE ITCHY SKIN OR A POOR COAT CONDITION?
The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.
HEALTHY SKIN & SHINY COAT
Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA. This formula also contains an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify her beautiful coat color.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, pork liver, brewers rice flour, gelatin, wheat gluten, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, hydrolyzed chicken liver, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, carrageenan, taurine, guar gum, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, citric acid, vitamins[niacin supplement, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glycine, magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)10.5%, Crude Fat (min.)2.9%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.0%, Moisture (max.)79.0%.
This diet contains 959 kcal ME/kg; 139 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline HAIR & SKIN CARE loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.