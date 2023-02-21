Indoor 7+ Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Health Indoor 7+ Adult Cat Food is scientifically formulated for healthy aging cats 7 years and older.
Sizes available
1.14kg
2.5kg
5.9kg
VITALITY COMPLEX
To help cats face the first signs of aging and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, INDOOR 7+ is formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
RENAL HEALTH
A decline in kidney function is common after 7 years of age. INDOOR 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
STOOL ODOR REDUCTION
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. INDOOR 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odor of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (66g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (51 g)
|3/4 cup (64 g)
|7/8 cup (77g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|5/8 cup (59 g)
|7/8 cup (73 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|3/4 cup (65 g)
|1 cup (82 g)
|1 1/8 cups (98g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|7/8 cup (72 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
|1 1/4 cups (108g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 1/8 cups (98 g)
|1 3/8 cups (117 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Mature cats face a unique set of health challenges. Fewer playtime sessions can mean lower muscle mass. An older cat may have difficulty eating due to dental problems or a declining sense of smell and taste. And with a long life full of napping, grazing, and grooming, mature cats often have higher-than-healthy body weights and foul-smelling stool odor. What your cat eats can make all the difference. Royal Canin Indoor 7+ dry cat food is formulated with key nutrients needed for your cat's (7 years and older) relaxed lifestyle: A vitality complex of added vitamin C, EPA, and DHA for staying active and strong. Adapted phosphorus levels to help support renal health. Highly digestible proteins for digestive health and to help reduce litter box odors. Softer, square kibble texture for easy chewing. For variety, complement this dry kibble with our Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet cat food.