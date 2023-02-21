Indoor 7+ Morsels in Sauce Pouch Cat food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor cats over 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
VITALITY COMPLEX
To help cats face the first signs of aging, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
APPROVED BY INDOOR CATS AND THEIR OWNERS
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats.
Wet Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity - Pouches
|Normal Activity - Pouches
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 (160 g)
|2 1/2 (200 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|2 (175 g)
|2 1/2 (220 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 1/2 (195 g)
|3 (245 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|2 1/2 (210 g)
|3 (265 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 1/2 (225 g)
|3 1/2 (285 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|3 (245 g)
|3 1/2 (305 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3 (260 g)
|4 (325 g)
Mixed Feeding
Mix with Royal CaninÃ‚Â® Feline Health NutritionÃ¢â€žÂ¢ Indoor 7+ Dry Cat Food
|Weight
|Pouches per Day
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (17 g)
|1/4 cup (26 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|5/8 cup (50 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Indoor 7+ Morsels in Sauce wet cat food supports maturing cats over 7 years old with their first signs of aging. The nutritional profile supports a healthy kidney function which is important to maintaining health in senior cats, in a texture that is sure to please. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our feline health formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)