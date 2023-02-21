Indoor 7+ Morsels In Gravy Canned Cat Food

Indoor 7+ Morsels In Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor cats over 7 years old.

Sizes available

1 x undefined

24 x 85g

APPROVED BY INDOOR CATS AND THEIR OWNERS

Approved by indoor cats and their owners.

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

SUITABLE FOR SPAYED & NEUTERED CATS

Suitable for spayed & neutered cats.

VITALITY COMPLEX

To help cats face the first signs of aging, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor cats over 7 years old.

product details accompanying image