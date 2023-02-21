Indoor 7+ Morsels In Gravy Canned Cat Food
Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor cats over 7 years old.
APPROVED BY INDOOR CATS AND THEIR OWNERS
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
SUITABLE FOR SPAYED & NEUTERED CATS
Suitable for spayed & neutered cats.
VITALITY COMPLEX
To help cats face the first signs of aging, this formula includes synergistic antioxidants (including vitamin C & E), EPA and DHA, along with adapted phosphorus level to support kidney health.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken, wheat flour, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, pork digest, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, natural flavors, modified corn starch, fish oil, guar gum, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, taurine, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], chondroitin sulfate.
Crude Protein (min.) 8.9%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%, Phosphorus (max.)0.24%, Vitamin E (min.) 64.1 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 29.5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 90 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 766 kcal ME/kg; 65 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
|Body Weight
|Cans only
|6.6 lb
|1 3/4
|8.8 lb
|2 1/4
|11 lb
|2 3/4
|13 lb
|3
|Cat Weight
|Can +
|Overweight
|Ideal Weight
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 +
|1/4 cup (17 g)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1 +
|1/8 cup (12 g)
|1/4 cup (20 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 +
|1/4 cup (16 g)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1 +
|1/4 cup (20 g)
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1 +
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (35 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|1 +
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 +
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|12.1 lb (5.5 kg)
|1 +
|3/8 cup (35 g)
|5/8 cup (49 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|1 +
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|14.3 lb (6.5 kg)
|1 +
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|5/8 cup (58 g)
|15.4 lb (7 kg)
|1 +
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|16.5 lb (7.5 kg)
|1 +
|5/8 cup (49 g)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|17.6 lb (8 kg)
|1 +
|5/8 cup (52 g)
|7/8 cup (70 g)
|18.7 lb (8.5 kg)
|1 +
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|7/8 cup (74 g)
|19.8 lb (9 kg)
|1 +
|5/8 cup (59 g)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|20.9 lb (9.5 kg)
|1 +
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|1 cup (82 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 +
|3/4 cup (65 g)
|1 cup (86 g)
