Indoor Adult Morsels in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
24 x 85g
DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND AN IDEAL MINERAL BALANCE
Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
SUITABLE FOR SPAYED & NEUTERED CATS
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, salmon, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, pork digest, vegetable oil, natural flavors, wheat gluten, modified corn starch, calcium carbonate, guar gum, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, salt, fish oil, potassium chloride, taurine, carrageenan, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement].
Crude Protein (min.) 8.1%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.6%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%.
This diet contains 763 kcal ME/kg; 65 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION INDOOR ADULT morsels in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Wet Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 can (160 g)
|2 1/4 can (200 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|2 can (175 g)
|2 1/2 can (220 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 1/4 can (195 g)
|3 can (245 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|2 1/2 can (210 g)
|3 can (265 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 3/4 can (225 g)
|3 1/4 can (285 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|3 can (245 g)
|3 1/2 can (305 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3 can (260 g)
|3 3/4 can (325 g)
Mixed Feeding
Mix with Royal Canin® Feline Health Nutrition™ Indoor Dry Cat Food
|Weight
|Cans per Day
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1
|1/8 cup (17 g)
|1/4 cup (26 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (29 g)
|1/2 cup (41 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
Royal Canin supports the health of your cat by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the cat’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.