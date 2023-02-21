Indoor Adult Morsels In Sauce Pouch Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor adult cats.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
APPROVED BY INDOOR CATS AND THEIR OWNERS
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats
DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND AN IDEAL MINERAL BALANCE
Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken by-product meal, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, modified corn starch, pork digest, natural flavors, vegetable oil, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, carrageenan, potassium chloride, choline chloride, caramel, sodium carbonate, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Crude Protein (min.) 8.2%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 82.8%.
This diet contains 743 kcal ME/kg; 63 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION INDOOR ADULT morsels in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Body Weight
|Pouches only
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 1/2
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 1/2
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin supports the health of your cat by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the cat’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.