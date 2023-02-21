Indoor Adult Morsels In Sauce Pouch Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for indoor adult cats.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

APPROVED BY INDOOR CATS AND THEIR OWNERS

Suitable for spayed and neutered cats

DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND AN IDEAL MINERAL BALANCE

Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin supports the health of your cat by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the cat’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.

