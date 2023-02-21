Indoor Long Hair Dry Cat Food
Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult Cat Food is tailored nutrition for long-haired cats 1-7 years old.
MANAGES HAIRBALL
Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. INDOOR LONG HAIR is formulated with a combination of different types of fibers that encourages intestinal transit and helps to facilitate the elimination of the hair your cat swallows every day.
STOOL ODOR REDUCTION
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. INDOOR LONG HAIR contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odor of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
SKIN & COAT HEALTH
Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. INDOOR LONG HAIR contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|3/8 cup (45 g)
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (44 g)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|5/8 cup (66 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|3/4 cup (77 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (58 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|7/8 cup (88 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|3/4 cup (82 g)
|7/8 cup (98 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5/8 cup (72 g)
|7/8 cup (90 g)
|1 cup (108 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|3/4 cup (78 g)
|7/8 cup (98 g)
|1 1/8 cups (117 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your catâ€™s long, luxurious coat requires some maintenance from time to time. And with them living a life of luxury indoors, they tend to groom, nap, and graze the day awayâ€”so your long-haired cat could be struggling with hairballs, weight, and digestion. The right diet can make all the difference in their overall health. Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult dry cat food was created specifically for your catâ€™s long coat and relaxed lifestyle. This formula contains specific fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, to help maintain your furry family memberâ€™s healthy skin and shiny coat. A precise fiber blend is optimized to support hairball maintenance. Moderate calorie levels maintain a healthy weight. And highly digestible proteins lower the litter box smells and your catâ€™s overall amount of waste. For variety, complement this dry kibble with our Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet cat food.