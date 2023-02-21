Indoor Long Hair Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your catâ€™s long, luxurious coat requires some maintenance from time to time. And with them living a life of luxury indoors, they tend to groom, nap, and graze the day awayâ€”so your long-haired cat could be struggling with hairballs, weight, and digestion. The right diet can make all the difference in their overall health. Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult dry cat food was created specifically for your catâ€™s long coat and relaxed lifestyle. This formula contains specific fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, to help maintain your furry family memberâ€™s healthy skin and shiny coat. A precise fiber blend is optimized to support hairball maintenance. Moderate calorie levels maintain a healthy weight. And highly digestible proteins lower the litter box smells and your catâ€™s overall amount of waste. For variety, complement this dry kibble with our Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet cat food.

