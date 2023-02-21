Instinctive 7+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats over 7 years old.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
24 x 85g
VITALITY COMPLEX
Helps support healthy aging with an exclusive antioxidant complex.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. INSTINCTIVE 7+ features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
BALANCED NUTRIENTS
INSTINCTIVE 7+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorus content to help support healthy aging.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, gelatin, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, pork plasma, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, guar gum, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, taurine, fish oil, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), choline chloride, chondroitin sulfate.
Crude Protein (min.) 9.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 93.8 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 7.5 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 755 kcal ME/kg; 64 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION INSTINCTIVE 7+ thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Cat Weigh
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1 + 1/4 can (115 g)
|1 + 3/4 can (145 g)
|2 cans (175 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 + 3/4 can (155 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (195 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (230 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (190 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (235 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (285 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 + 1/2 cans (220 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (275 g)
|4 cans (335 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3 cans (255 cans)
|3 + 3/4 cans (315 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (380 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|3 + 1/4 cans (280 g)
|4 cans (350 g)
|5 cans (420)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|3 + 3/4 cans (310 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (385 g)
|5 + 1/2 cans (465 g)
|20 lb (10 kg)
|4 cans (335 g)
|5 cans (420 g)
|6 cans (505 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|4 + 1/4 cans (365 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (455 g)
|6 + 1/2 cans (545 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/8 cup (7 g)
|1/8 cup (14 g)
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/8 cup (16 g)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|5/8 cup (57 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (68 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|20 lb (10 kg)
|5/8 cup (58 g)
|7/8 cup (78 g)
|1 + 1/8 cup (98 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3/4 can (65 g)
|1 cup (86 g)
|1 + 1/4 cup (107 g)