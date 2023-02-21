Instinctive 7+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Instinctive 7+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats over 7 years old.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

24 x 85g

VITALITY COMPLEX

Helps support healthy aging with an exclusive antioxidant complex.

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. INSTINCTIVE 7+ features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.

BALANCED NUTRIENTS

INSTINCTIVE 7+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorus content to help support healthy aging.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image