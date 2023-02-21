Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the last stage of growth (up to 12 months old).
Sizes available
12 x 85g
24 x 85g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing kittens.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
HEALTHY GROWTH
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork liver, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, pork plasma, pork digest, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, gelatin, glycine, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, guar gum, taurine, sodium tripolyphosphate, natural flavors, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.
Crude Protein (min.)10.5%, Crude Fat (min.)2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.4%, Moisture (max.)80.2%, Vitamin E (min.)81 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)38 mg/kg.
This diet contains 893 kcal ME/kg; 76 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.
|Recommanded daily feeding portion
|Age of kitten in month
|Target Adult Cat weight
|2
|4
|6
|12
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 cans (169 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (232 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (232 g)
|2 cans (169 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (198 g)
|3 cans (271 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (274 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (208 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 + 1/2 cans (225 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (320 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (324 g)
|3 cans (244 g)