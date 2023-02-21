Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the gestating and lactating queen and her kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning
Sizes available
1.37kg
2.73kg
SUPPORTS MOTHER AND BABYCAT HEALTH
MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first stage of growth.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
REHYDRATABLE KIBBLE
The kibble can be turned into a porridge-like consistency that’s palatable for both the mother and her weaning kittens.
|DRY Only - Recommended daily feeding portion for Kittens
|Age of kitten in months
|Target Adult Cat weight
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (38 g)
|3/8 cup (49 g)
|1/2 cup (53 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/4 cup (27 g)
|3/8 cup (45 g)
|1/2 cup (57 g)
|1/2 cup (62 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/4 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (66 g)
|5/8 cup (73 g)
|Mixed feeding - recommended daily feeding portion for Kittens 1 can per day of MOTHER & BABYCAT ULTRA SOFT MOUSSE IN SAUCE wet cat food
|+ MOTHER & BABYCAT dry cat food
|Age of kiiten in months
|Target Adult Cat weight
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/8 cup (16 g)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|DRY Only - Recommended daily feeding portion for Mothers
|Gestation in Weeks
|Cat Weight
|3
|9
|Lactating
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/8 cup (38 g)
|1/4 cup (59 g)
|Ad Libitum
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (78 g)
|Ad Libitum
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (62 g)
|7/8 cup (96 g)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (73 g)
|1 cup (113 g)
|Ad Libitum
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3/4 cup (83 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (128 g)
|Ad Libitum
|Mixed feeding - recommended daily feeding portion for Mothers 1 can per day of MOTHER & BABYCAT ULTRA SOFT MOUSSE IN SAUCE wet cat food
|+ MOTHER & BABYCAT dry cat food
|Gestation in Weeks
|Cat Weight
|3
|9
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|Ad Libitum
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (50 g)
|3/4 cup (80 g)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|7/8 cup (105 g)
|Ad Libitum
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3/4 cup (80 g)
|1 + 1/8 cups (125 g)
|Ad Libitum