Urinary Care Thin Slices In Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 145g
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to promote a healthy mineral content in the urinary tract.
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain ideal weight.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken, wheat flour, wheat gluten, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, natural flavors, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, salt, sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)7.7%, Crude Fat (min.)1.7%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.4%, Moisture (max.)84.0%.
This diet contains 714 kcal ME/kg; 104 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline URINARY CARE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.