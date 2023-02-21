Urinary Care Dry Cat Food

HELPS MAINTAIN URINARY TRACT HEALTH IN HEALTHY ADULT CATS

Consider the daily water intake of your cat. Daily water intake has an impact on urine volume and dilution of solutes. Your cat’s water intake should be monitored and encouraged to help support a healthy urinary tract. Suitable for a healthy adult cat not under veterinary supervision for urinary issues. This product is formulated for healthy adult cats and is not intended for cats under veterinary care. Please consult your veterinarian.