Urinary Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help maintain urinary tract health.
Sizes available
1.37kg
2.73kg
6.36kg
DOES YOUR CAT NEED SUPPORT MAINTAINING A HEALTHY URINARY TRACT?
A precisely balanced nutritional diet regulating the mineral balance can be effective in maintaining urinary health.
HEALTHY MINERAL BALANCE
URINARY CARE supports the urinary tract health with a precisely balanced nutritional formula. The diet helps to maintain a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance.
PROVEN RESULTS
Efficiently promotes urinary health in only 10 days, by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine.* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.
HELPS MAINTAIN URINARY TRACT HEALTH IN HEALTHY ADULT CATS
Consider the daily water intake of your cat. Daily water intake has an impact on urine volume and dilution of solutes. Your cat’s water intake should be monitored and encouraged to help support a healthy urinary tract. Suitable for a healthy adult cat not under veterinary supervision for urinary issues. This product is formulated for healthy adult cats and is not intended for cats under veterinary care. Please consult your veterinarian.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|8.8
|4
|
1/2
|45
|
5/8
|56
|11
|5
|5/8
|52
|3/4
|65
|13
|6
|5/8
|59
|7/8
|74