Weight Care Chunks In Gravy Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?
Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken by-products, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, pork digest, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, glycine, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, choline chloride, calcium carbonate, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, vitamins[cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], sodium carbonate, yeast extract, L-carnitine, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Crude Protein (min.)8.0%, Crude Fat (min.)1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.2%, Moisture (max.)84.0%, L-carnitine* (min.)25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 634 kcal ME/kg; 54 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline WEIGHT CARE chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.