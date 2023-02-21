Feline Adult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 145g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
LEAN BODY MASS
High protein content to help support maintenance of lean body mass.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
S/O INDEX
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, brewers rice flour, salmon, chicken liver, wheat gluten, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, calcium sulfate, guar gum, potassium chloride, carrageenan, taurine, pork plasma, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, sodium silico aluminate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.) 9.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 78.5%.
This diet contains 920 kcal ME/kg; 133 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline ADULT loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.