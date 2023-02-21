Feline Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein

Feline Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

1.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. In cats, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause dermatological signs

'2B Persistent skin sensitivities can negatively impact the cat''s quality of life'

2C.Cats with food sensitivities may also have gastrointestinal signs.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate.

4C. Formulated with a precise combination of nutrients for digestive health.

4D. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids

