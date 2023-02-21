Feline Mature Consult Moderate Calorie loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
1 x 145g
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
VITALITY COMPLEX
Age may affect vital systems in cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate calorie content, 17% less than Feline adult loaf in sauce, to help maintain ideal weight.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralize free radicals and promote tissue and cellular health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, chicken liver, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, guar gum, fish oil, calcium sulfate, carob bean gum, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, tomato pomace, taurine, wheat gluten, potassium chloride, lecithin, salt, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin E supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, sodium silico aluminate, L-carnitine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], carotene, chondroitin sulfate.
Crude Protein (min.) 6.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.7%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.18%, Vitamin E (min.) 77 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 30 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 74.4 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 761 kcal ME/kg; 110 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline MATURE CONSULT MODERATE CALORIE loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.