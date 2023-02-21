Feline Mature Consult Moderate Calorie loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 145g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

VITALITY COMPLEX

Age may affect vital systems in cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Moderate calorie content, 17% less than Feline adult loaf in sauce, to help maintain ideal weight.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralize free radicals and promote tissue and cellular health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION