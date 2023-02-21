Feline Urinary SO® + Satiety

Feline Urinary SO® + Satiety

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

3kg

8kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Satietogenic effect

Formulated with a special blend of fibers to promote satiety and reduce the spontaneous consumption of food.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

