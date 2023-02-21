Feline Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Sizes available

3.18kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach.

BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for skin health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION