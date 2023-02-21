Feline Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein Dry Cat Food
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach.
BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for skin health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Hydrolyzed soy protein, brewers rice, powdered cellulose, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried chicory root, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, fish oil, choline chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, salt, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)32.0%, Crude Fat (min.)8.2%, Crude Fiber (min.)10.2%, Crude Fiber (max.)16.6%, Moisture (max.)9.5%.
This diet contains 3016 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 238 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline SATIETY + HYDROLYZED PROTEIN dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.