Feline Selected Protein PR Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

SELECTED PROTEIN

The protein in the diet is provided by peas, rabbit and hydrolyzed soy which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

