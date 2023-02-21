Feline Selected Protein PR Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SELECTED PROTEIN
The protein in the diet is provided by peas, rabbit and hydrolyzed soy which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Peas, rabbit meal, pea protein, coconut oil, hydrolyzed soy protein, natural flavors, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, fish oil, choline chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, salt, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)30.0%, Crude Fat (min.)11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)5.7%, Moisture (max.)7.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.12%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.)0.29%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3548 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline SELECTED PROTEIN PR dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth and maintenance.